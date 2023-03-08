Office design, location, accessibility play a huge role in creating women-friendly workplaces: Colliers

In the last two decades, India's female workforce participation has witnessed a dip, with only 1 in 5 women working in formal workforce. According to Colliers, India has a higher proportion of employable women at about 52 per cent but actual employed women workforce stands at abysmally low levels. “Equality at workplaces comes from two aspects - policies that a company formulates, which nurture women and their careers, and an office design that embraces inclusivity. Historically, offices have been built for and by men, and this needs to change to truly design for today’s diverse workforce,” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers.

He added that not only the design of the office, but also aspects such as location, accessibility, etc. play a larger role in creating a women-friendly workplace. “Such workplaces can boost productivity, build top-notch culture with happy employees,” he said.

Colliers said that choosing an office location, which is centrally located and easily accessible through public transport, will encourage more women to join the company and formulating hybrid work styles help a company formulate a productive, yet friendly work culture. Blending different workstyles is another way offices can be more women-friendly. “To cater to different work styles, companies can curate blended work zones with a mix of collaborative zones, quiet / contemplative zones, formal meeting rooms etc. Office premises should be gated with high security to enhance sense of safety and security amongst women,” it said.

According to Colliers, while diversity is imperative for any organisation, it is even more important to be inclusive wherein workplaces can be centres of empowerment for women. “A bit of thoughtfulness goes a long way. Spatial design in workplaces can help create safe and comfortable spaces that can aid employee productivity. Inclusive design solutions such as ergonomic fittings, temperature, washrooms etc. are some ways to create equal workplaces that can encourage more women to join and continue in the workplace,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers, India.

Others factors like childcare facilities are important, too. “Women returning from maternity break will be greatly benefitted by having a pumping room , say one for every 100 female employees. Such a space can span 50 sq ft, with amenities like sink and refrigerator. Additionally, equipping offices or partnering with agencies for integrated child-care facilities like day care centers/creches, complying with government’s regulations,” Colliers recommended.

It also suggested that offices should consider maintaining an optimum temperature of about 25 degree celsius as women feel more comfortable in higher temperatures than men. “Choose the right flooring or floor carpet where women can walk comfortably with heels and Provide enough cubicles for all employees, with adequate privacy and cleanliness. Consider providing feminine hygiene products and baby-changing stations as well,” it said.

