Ola announces S1 X 4kWh model at Rs 1,09,999, to install 10,000 charging points by next quarter

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Friday announced launch of S1 X 4kWh model with a long range of 190 km at a price of Rs 1,09,999 and deliveries will commence from April 2024 onwards.

The company has also announced an industry-first extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products, addressing customer concerns about battery health and eliminating the biggest barrier to the EV adoption.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Chairman & MD of Ola Electric Mobility Limited, said: “Our latest initiatives spanning across products, service, charging network and battery warranty is a big leap towards breaking all barriers in EV adoption across the country. The all-new S1 X 4kWh is an extremely compelling value proposition with an extended range of 190 Kms at an highly accessible price point. Our 8 year extended battery warranty at no added cost coupled with the expansion of our service and charging network across India will set a new benchmark in the EV industry, and will elevate the ownership experience of all our customers.

"With these initiatives, we have addressed all possible barriers to 2W EV adoption, and we are confident that these will further accelerate the transition to EVs across the country. As a company with deep R&D, engineering, and technology capabilities, we will continue to innovate and democratize EVs for all our customers.”

2X Vehicle life than any ICE



Today we are ensuring that your Ola vehicle is 2X of an ICE vehicle. Now our customers will enjoy the convenience of 8 years/80,000 extended battery warranty at no extra cost - we are fully committed to making sure that your Ola Electric vehicle… pic.twitter.com/JgMUtWepB8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 2, 2024

The new S1 X 4kWh gets an IDC range of 190 kms with top speed of 90 Km/h with a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds. The scooter comes with a powerful 6kW motor and offers blistering quick performance and superior ride quality. S1 X 4 kWh is aggressively priced at par with ICE models and caters to customers with different range requirements. The S1 X is available in Red Velocity, Midnight, Vogue, Stellar, Funk, Porcelain white and Liquid Silver.

The entire S1 X range 4kWh, 3kWh, 2kWh is available for purchase starting on Friday at a price of Rs 1,09,999, Rs 89,999, Rs 79,999 respectively. The deliveries of the same will start by April 2024.

Ola Electric also launched the industry's first 8 year/80,000 Kms extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost. With this, the company has addressed the biggest barrier for EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles by 2X of ICE vehicles.

Over and above the extended warranty, customers can now also opt for Add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometers traveled up to 125,000 Kms. The Add-on warranty could be availed at a nominal starting price of Rs 4,999.

Ola Electric has also unveiled the plans to expand its service network by 50% from the current 414 service centres to 600 centres across the country by April 2024.

Additionally, the company has announced plans to ramp up its fast-charging network rapidly to 10,000 points by the next quarter. The company has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW and is available for purchase at RS 29,999.

Ola Electric’s scooter portfolio now has six products. Priced at Rs 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is the company’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at INR 1,19,999. The S1X has four variants - S1 X+, S1 X (4kWh), and S1 X (3kWh), S1 X (3Kwh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is available for purchase at Rs 99,999.

