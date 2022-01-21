Ola Electric scooter final payment window opens today; check details here

Ola Electric is going to open the final payment window for its customers who have already booked their S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters at 6 pm on January 21.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer took to Twitter to announce that it will begin accepting the final payment only from people who had paid the token amount of Rs 20,000 between September 15-16 to book the scooter.

Ola Electric has asked the customers to pay the rest of the money only through its Ola app as the window opens today.

Here's what Ola Electric tweeted:

Time : 6 pm

Date : 21st January

Where? First on the Ola app, then your place 😉



If you’ve paid the ₹20,000 then this Friday, you’re going to get a step closer to bringing your revolution home! ⚡️🛵#JoinTheRevolution #OlaS1 #OlaElectric #ElectricScooter #ElectricMobility pic.twitter.com/Ro7C27B5el — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) January 19, 2022

Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier this month tweeted, "Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid (Rs) 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

The company had said in December that it dispatched its electric scooters to all who have bought them in the previous round.

The company, which forayed into the green mobility space in August last year, had deferred the delivery timelines for the S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, citing the global shortage of semiconductors.

After Ola opened the bookings at Rs 499, it had initially planned to begin deliveries in October 2021 but that was later postponed to November and then again pushed to the second half of December.

The online purchase process for Ola electric scooters - S1 and S1 Pro - began in September 2021, and Aggarwal had declared that the company sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore on the first day of the sale.