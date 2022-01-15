Ola upgrading its S1 scooter customers to S1 Pro hardware: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday said that Ola Electric is upgrading its Ola S1 electric scooter customers to the hardware of its Ola S1 Pro scooters.

Aggarwal took to Twitter to make the announcement. "You'll get all S1 features and can unlock Pro range, hyper mode, other features with a performance upgrade," he said.

He added that the dispatch will being in January and February, and the customers will get an e-mail with all the details.

After being under pressure from customers for delay in delivery of e-scooters, Ola electric started deliveries on December 16, 2021.

However, the company is facing questions over its product and service. Customers have been told that the much-hyped features such as digital key and reverse mode will be available only by June 2022. Social media is also littered with complaints.

Ola had launched its scooters on August 15 last year on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. While Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the scooters varies in different states depending on the subsidies being offered by them on electric vehicles.

The company had to delay the delivery timeline for the scooters due to the global shortage of chips. However, earlier this month, Aggarwal said that the company's factory is producing almost 1,000 scooter every day.

The scooters are being manufactured at the Ola 'Futurefactory'. The plant has been a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

On Friday, Aggarwal said that the final payment window for the scooters will open at 6:00 pm on January 21 on the Ola App for all those customers who have completed the advance payment of Rs 20,000. He added that Ola Electric will dispatch the S1 Scooters across January and February.

