Market extends record run for third session: Sensex jumps over 300 points; Nifty tops 20,950

Indian equity benchmarks continued their record upward run for the third straight session in Wednesday's trade, led by gains in energy, pharma, consumer and banks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 317 points to hit a lifetime high of 69,614 while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 101 points higher to scale a fresh all-time peak of 20,957.

Broader market (small- and mid-cap shares) were mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.56 per cent and small-cap shed 0.07 per cent. India VIX, fear index, fell 2.41% to 13.13-level.

On the global front, Asian shares were mostly up. Overnight, Wall Street equities closed lower.

Back home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 5,224 crore on a net basis during the previous session. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,399 crore.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables and and Nifty Bank were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.47 per cent, 0.47 per cent, 0.40 per cent, 0.27 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Auto slipped 0.01 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Ports was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.32 per cent to trade at Rs 1,036.6. LTIMindtree, UPL, Adani Enterprises and ITC gained up to 2.20 per cent.

In contrast, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and UltraTech Cement among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,729 shares were advancing while 1,221 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ITC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the top gainers.

Also, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, NDTV and DCW surged up to 14.52 per cent. On the flipside, Can Fin Homes, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Safari Industries (India), Torrent Pharma and Swan Energy tanked up to 4.44 per cent.

