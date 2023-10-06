One lakh seasonal jobs created by Amazon India ahead of festive season 

E-commerce platform Amazon India has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, for the Indian festive season, the company noted in a release.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President Operations at Amazon said, “We are welcoming an additional workforce of over 100K to strengthen our fulfilment, delivery, and customer service capabilities and ensure a great shopping experience for millions of customers who are looking forward to shopping with us. Beyond elevating customer satisfaction, seasonal hiring plays a vital role in empowering individuals with work opportunities and financial independence, and more importantly, boosting the festive economy.”

The company noted that these opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others. Amazon India has already onboarded the majority of these new hires into its existing network, they said.



Selim. S K, a recent seasonal hire at Amazon India, “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Amazon's commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers. The work environment and facilities, with a particular focus on everyone’s health & safety, are truly commendable. I am delighted that I can support my family while also advancing professionally.”

For the upcoming festive season, Amazon India has also built a fulfilment and delivery network and established significant partnerships. The company has fulfilment centres spread across 15 states, offering 43 million cubic feet of storage space for seller inventory, benefitting over 1.3 million sellers in the country. Amazon India has sortation centres in 19 states, along with a network of close to 2000 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations, the company noted.

Furthermore, Amazon India recently signed an MoU with India Post and collaborated with Indian Railways to enhance delivery efficiency.

Saxena explained the reasons behind Amazon India’s latest seasonal hiring and supply chain expansion plans and noted, ‘’The festive season is always a special time at Amazon. Recent research conducted by Nielsen Media suggests that 75 per cent of consumers indicated that online shopping serves as a convenient one-stop shop, with 81 per cent of customers indicating their intent to shop online.”