Massive fire kills two, injures four at ONGC oil well near Ahmedabad

A major fire incident late Wednesday evening at an oil well of ONGC at Nandej near Ahmedabad claimed two contractual workers' lives and left four others severely injured, the oil and gas firm said in a statement Thursday.

"While Sanjay Mahendra Singh, 25, was brought dead, Shahjad Alam Ansari, 27, succumbed to the injury at 0700 hours today. Four other contractual workers who were afflicted with severe burn injuries are being treated at a nearby hospital in Ahmedabad," ONGC said.

The fire broke out at around 8:30 Thursday evening, while the contractual workers were carrying out repair and maintenance work over Rig Akash 4. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the site and were able to extinguish the fire by 9:20 pm.

The reason why the fire broke out is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the company has said that it will provide all possible support to the bereaved families as well as those injured in the incident as per its policy.

"The senior officers from ONGC Ahmedabad Asset including Asset Manager, Crisis Management Team, HSE( Health, Medical, and Environment) Security and Medical services had immediately rushed to the spot to take all possible measures to bring the fire under control," the ONGC said in its statement.

It further added that the state administration including police and fire services rendered all their support to bring the situation under control.