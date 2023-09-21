Oracle announces Fusion Data Intelligence Platform, combines business data, analytics, AI models, and intelligent applications

LAS VEGAS: Oracle today has announced a next-generation data, analytics and AI platform to help Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers achieve better business outcomes by combining data-driven insights with intelligent decisions and actions. The Fusion Data Intelligence Platform is an evolution of the Oracle Fusion Analytics Warehouse product, which will deliver business data-as-a-service with automated data pipelines, 360-degree data models for key business entities, rich interactive analytics, AI/ML models, and intelligent applications. These out-of-box capabilities will run on top of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Data Lakehouse services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Analytics Cloud, which enables full extensibility at the data, analytics, AI/ML, and application layers.

“Many businesses struggle with data silos and complex data integration processes with disparate technologies for data management, and analytics. Adding to that problem is that these data and analytics technologies are often isolated from the business context, which makes it difficult to turn the insights into action,” says T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics.

The idea behind designing Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Platform was to help change this very problem by going beyond traditional data and analytics applications and allowing users to see insights based on the context of their role and workflows. “We have over 14,000 customers on Fusion Applications, some of the largest, most well respected industries, that companies in all industries around the world,” says Steve Miranda, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle.

Users will even be able to make decisions and take action on the data and insights they see without having to leave the application. For instance, Providence Health has been through a lot of mergers and affiliations and that resulted in disparate processes, disparate technologies, or technologies outdated, limiting ability to scale quickly and innovate. In short, hindered productivity.

“We took this long program but pretty quick for putting it together across. We implemented all finances, all supply chain over three years and where we are today. Our ERP technology is no longer a hindrance to where we're going to go. It's now really an enabler for us to look at our business processes more closely, our practices, our policies, and really focus on that for optimization,” says Frances Chao, group vice president, Enterprise Business Apps, Providence Health.

What is most exciting about the company is that it looks at its own metrics. They use new functions and features, especially with AI and ML, is to start measuring the use of the metrics, and seeing whether the company optimized process to the policies to drive data, and to start to measure those metrics now.