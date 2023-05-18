Oracle lays off over 3,000 employees from Cerner unit: Report

Cloud major Oracle reportedly sacked over 3,000 employees at the electronic healthcare records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.4 billion.

As per an Insider report, citing current and former employees, Oracle paused raises and promotions and “laid off thousands of employees in the unit” as recently as this month after the acquisition closed in June last year.

It must be noted that the Cerner acquisition brought in about 28,000 employees.

The report that came out on Wednesday said Oracle has “not issued raises or granted promotions, and, earlier this year, announced that workers shouldn’t expect any through 2023”.

Layoffs “affected workers across teams, including marketing, engineering, accounting, legal, and product,” the report said, citing a former employee.

Meanwhile, the layoff spree has continued in major companies around the world.

Just a few days back, Amazon India underwent a fresh round of layoffs impacting employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) verticals, Business Today learnt from sources.

A source aware of the matter noted that the current downsizing round is part of the layoffs announcement made in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which were to impact 9,000 employees.

“Current layoff round was announced in March. Individuals in Indian teams have been identified now and handed pink slips,” he said.

