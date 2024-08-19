Our comprehensive training processes include specialised programmes led by experts that focus on both conceptual learning and hands-on experience: Noise Co-founder

“We look for candidates with a deep understanding of IoT and the intricacies involved in developing firmware as well as consumer-facing applications while hiring for our research and development team,” said Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise.

The D2C smart wearables start-up Noise is celebrating its 10th anniversary while planning to double down on its commitment to localise labor and boost the manufacturing of smart wearables in India. In line with this vision, Noise announced a joint venture with Il Jin Electronics in 2023 to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the country.

Speaking on the idea of localisation, Noise Khatri shared that the company was founded with the intent to become a people-centric brand. This philosophy extends internally, where investing in people has been a key focus. “We started 10 years ago with just four to five people, and today we have nearly 500 employees in our corporate office. Additionally, around 5,000 people are directly and indirectly involved in our manufacturing unit in Noida,” he said.

But being a part of an industry where innovation is constant, how is Noise managing to cope with the skills gap? On this note, Khatri said that designers are expected to have skills to use modern tools like Figma, but an even greater emphasis is placed on the ability to work collaboratively and adapt to emerging technologies, such as generative AI.

In addition, being a D2C business, the ability to process data and deliver actionable insights has become a key focus area in Noise’s hiring practices.

Highlighting the importance of continuous learning and development in fostering a thriving, innovative workforce, Khatri said that operating in the tech industry also requires investing in skill development programs for employees to meet industrial needs.

“Our comprehensive training processes include specialized programmes led by experts that focus on both conceptual learning and hands-on experience, particularly in critical manufacturing techniques,” Khatri added.

In addition to the corporate employees, Noise also claims to be regularly training the workforce at the manufacturing facility. Khatri added that at the manufacturing unit, employees move on to the main production line only after spending two to three weeks of training period.

Khatri added that as a start-up, Noise understands the significance of an entrepreneurial mindset for driving steep growth. Thus, he is of the view that culture, in a start-up, needs to be open and flexible which will foster an environment of collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit, upholding transparency with an open-door/no-wall policy, and avoiding hierarchy as a practice.



To ensure that the workforce aligns with this principle, Noise values SPEED (S - Speed; P - Pride; E - Entrepreneurship; E - Empathy; D - Design-Centric) as a crucial parameter of the recruitment process.



Answering Business Today’s queries on its alignment with the new ELI scheme, the Noise Co-founder said that there are not many interns on board right now. However, the start-up does offer interns with the flexibility to explore various teams. “They are considered integral team members, receiving rigorous training and leading projects during their time with us,” he added.



Speaking about employee experience and diversity, Khatri emphasised that people are at the heart of the Noise brand, and it is crucial for employees to feel safe and comfortable in their workplace. As part of this commitment, Noise strives to build an inclusive workforce, embracing diversity across gender, race, sexual orientation, and more. Interestingly, as per Khatri, women comprise 35% of the workforce, while the start-up aims to engage more women in its workforce.