Over 8 in 10 Indians believe skills are more important than degrees, says LinkedIn report

Indian professionals are now embracing skills to shape their careers more than ever before, and over 8 in 10 Indians believe that skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago, according to a report by the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

This report by LinkedIn highlights how the world of work has transformed over the last 20 years.

As per the report’s findings, 76 per cent of professionals in India agree that degrees are less important now. This is due to the shift towards skills-based hiring, with 82 per cent of Indian professionals agreeing that companies are now more comfortable hiring professionals who don't have relevant work experience but have the right skills. Professionals believe upskilling is more crucial than ever, with 87 per cent saying it's more important to learn new skills continuously now.

84 per cent of professionals believe that in the future, employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets and experiences over those who are specialised in a specific job function, according to the report.

Pivot to non-linear roles

Today, professionals are more daring when taking career breaks and pursuing non-linear career paths. As per the report, 83 per cent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward, and the skill sets that were required were more obvious. However, this is changing as 85 per cent of Indian professionals agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable.

As much as 84 per cent of professionals are more open to career pivots, and 82 per cent of professionals say it’s easier to change careers today compared to 20 years ago.

“Professionals are approaching their careers with a new mindset than they were 20 years ago. Whilst salary is still a key consideration, we're witnessing a new generation of workers who are more at ease with career twists and turns, refuse to compromise on their values and seek to determine how, when and why they work,” said Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India Country Manager.

He further added that professionals are also realising that just degrees won’t cut it anymore, and they have to constantly acquire a diverse set of skills as jobs are rapidly changing. Building a strong network and professional brand with a continued focus on upskilling is now more important than ever to land new opportunities.

Professionals want jobs that align with their values

Today there is a shift in priorities while searching for a job, as Indian professionals now want to work for companies that align with their values. 87 per cent believe it is now more important to work in a company that demonstrates a commitment to the culture and values their support. And 88 per cent of Indian professionals prefer to work for an organisation that reflects a commitment to the culture and values that is important to them, says the LinkedIn report.

Networking is crucial

According to the report, 84 per cent of Indian professionals believes that a strong network is more critical to career success compared to 20 years ago. LinkedIn data also revealed that there has been a growth in connections on its platform in India from 22.94 connections made per second between Feb 2020 to Jan 2021 to 34.82 connections made per second between Feb 2022 to Jan 2023.

Top benefits of networking Percentage of people believe in this reason for networking Learn from experts 51% Building confidence 47% Career progression and enhancement 46%

Data also supports the saying which is going around the world currently, “Today is the best time to experiment with your profession,” as the possibility to try different things today is endless.

Watch: From TV Narendran to Praveer Sinha: How Tata Group companies’ CEOs are transforming the conglomerate

Watch: MG Comet EV price, variants revealed! Check all details