Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Corporate
OYO updates new guidelines: Unmarried couples barred from check-ins

OYO, a leading platform for travel and hotel bookings, has implemented a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, beginning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the revised guidelines, unmarried couples will no longer be permitted to check in, according to a report by PTI. This policy will come into effect this year.

Under OYO’s updated policy, all couples, including those with online bookings, must now present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in.

Initially implemented in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the new guidelines are based on local feedback. Partner hotels in the city have been directed to enforce the rules immediately.

Sources indicate that the company may expand the policy to other cities, depending on the response and effectiveness observed in Meerut.

Reports suggest that OYO has previously been approached by civil society groups, particularly in Meerut, requesting action on this matter.

Sources also revealed that residents from other cities have submitted similar petitions. "OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups, especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels," they stated.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head for OYO North India, stated that this initiative is part of OYO's effort to reshape its image and establish itself as a trusted brand offering safe experiences for families, students, business travelers, religious pilgrims, and solo travelers.

To further this goal, OYO has launched several initiatives nationwide, including organizing joint seminars with police and hotel partners to promote safe hospitality practices, blacklisting hotels found engaging in unethical activities, and cracking down on unauthorized establishments misusing OYO’s branding.

Published on: Jan 05, 2025, 2:43 PM IST
