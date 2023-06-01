Tech Mahindra partners with Bank of Baroda to improve bank's customer service

Indian IT major Tech Mahindra announced on Wednesday that the company has got into a strategic partnership with Bank of Baroda aimed at improving the customer service of the bank through digital solutions.

The company noted in a release that this includes the establishment of a groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Bank of Baroda's Contact Centre, providing the bank with cutting-edge technologies to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Dinesh Pant, Chief General Manager at Bank of Baroda, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a significant step forward in enhancing operational efficiency and providing immersive experiences to our customers through the deployment of digital solutions across India. Tech Mahindra's Centre of Excellence will modernize our non-core operations as we embark on our digital transformation journey."

The newly established Centre of Excellence, spearheaded by Tech Mahindra, will play a crucial role in deploying these digital solutions extensively, the company highlighted in its announcement. The collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and deliver improved services to Bank of Baroda's customers. By harnessing emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), the partnership seeks to transform the customer experience and drive tangible business outcomes.

Moreover, the goal of this collaboration is to digitally transform Bank of Baroda's operations by implementing a range of innovative digital solutions at the Contact Centre. Tech Mahindra will leverage its technical expertise and software capabilities to introduce tools such as speech analytics, quality monitoring, a knowledge management portal, conversational Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and BOT-based training tools.

It is worth noting that as the digital revolution continues to reshape the global economy, collaborations between technology companies and financial institutions are becoming increasingly crucial. The Tech Mahindra and Bank of Baroda partnership represents the industry's commitment to innovation and leveraging technology to improve customer satisfaction. With the implementation of advanced digital solutions, Bank of Baroda aims to remain competitive in the banking industry while delivering exceptional services to its customers.

