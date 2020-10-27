Paytm Money launches ETFs across equity, gold, debt categories; targets 1 lakh investors in 12-18 months

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of fintech major Paytm, has launched Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform after getting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

ETFs are passive funds listed on NSE/BSE and are traded like regular equity shares. These funds are a collection of securities that mostly track a certain index. People can buy or sell ETFs through a brokerage firm or a stock exchange.

Also Read: Paytm Money rolls-out stock broking services; check out details

Paytm Money said it believes these funds are an important part of an investor's portfolio. To make it convenient for new investors, the company has facilitated ETF investments for as low as Rs 16 in Equity, Rs 44 in Gold, and Rs 120 in NIFTY.

"ETFs are investment avenues that everyone should add to their portfolio to earn index or market-linked returns at a lesser cost... We are offering a user-friendly interface along with necessary factors that the user may need to make an informed decision and invest in ETFs of their choice conveniently," Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar was quoted as saying in a statement.

He added that the company is targeting 1 lakh users to invest in ETFs over the next 12-18 months through the platform.

"Paytm Money believes that ETF is an essential part of an investor's portfolio and all Indians must invest in it. Therefore, the company has made it convenient for new investors by facilitating ETF investments for as low as Rs 16 in equity, Rs 44 in gold, and Rs 120 for NIFTY," the company said.

Also Read: Paytm Money opens stockbroking for all; targets 10 lakh investors in FY21

In India, there are 69 different kinds of ETFs available across the index: gold, equity, and debt categories.

The platform's interactive interface helps to track the price changes in preferred ETFs and allows users to also set a price alert.

It updates live prices of an ETF and allows investors to place a sell order during open market hours and receive the money directly in their bank account, the statement said.