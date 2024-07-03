Paytm rolls out affordable healthcare and income protection for merchants with Health Saathi Plan

One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm, launched a new health and income protection plan named ‘Paytm Health Saathi’ for its merchant partners.

In a filing to the exchanges on July 3, the company said that initiative is part of Paytm’s ongoing efforts to support its vast network of merchant partners by providing them with affordable, comprehensive healthcareX benefits.

Starting at Rs 35 per month subscription, Paytm Health Saathi offers a range of services that includes unlimited doctor teleconsultation, in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network. It also includes income protection cover in the event of business interruptions due to accidents, natural calamities such as floods and fires, or strikes.

The doctor teleconsultation service is powered by MediBuddy, providing additional benefits including discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests. The claim process is streamlined and can be completed with just a few clicks, within the app, ensuring that its merchant partners can focus on their business without any worry.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “The launch of Paytm Health Saathi underscores our steadfast commitment to ensuring the welfare of our merchant partners. This initiative is part of our mission to equip them with comprehensive and affordable coverage that supports their continued operations. By offering tailored solutions, aligned to their needs, we aim to strengthen the robust support system we provide to our community of business owners.”

The pilot for ‘Paytm Health Saathi’ started in May and has seen participation from over 3,000 merchant partners, the company said in its filing. Following its initial success, the company rolled out this feature to all its merchants this month.