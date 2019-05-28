Pfizer net profit climbs 17.23% to Rs 430.10 crore in FY19; board declares dividend of Rs 22.50 per share

Drug maker Pfizer on Tuesday reported 17.23 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 430.10 crore as compared to Rs 366.88 crore in the last fiscal.

"Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2019 was Rs 2,081.5 crore as against Rs 1,980.2 crore in the same period last year," Pfizer said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The other income increased to Rs 167.39 crore in FY19 versus Rs 114.29 crore in FY18.

During the January-March quarter, Pfizer's net profit grew by 4.74 per cent to Rs 109.47 crore from Rs 104.5 1 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read: PNB net loss narrows to Rs 9,975.49 crore in FY19 on lower provisions; asset quality improves

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was Rs 535.7 crore versus Rs 519.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Sales for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 is reported net of GST whereas revenue for the period up to June 30, 2017 quarter were reported including excise duty," the company said in the exchange filing.

Also Read: Sun Pharma net profit rises 27.2% to Rs 2,665.42 crore in FY19; revenue up 10%

Pfizer Board has recommended a dividend of 225 per cent (Rs 22.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Pfizer closed trade at Rs 3,281.35 apiece, up 2.96 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange, ahead of earnings announcement.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar