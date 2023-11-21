'Please respect my privacy': Raymond's Gautam Singhania refuses to comment on 'assault' charge by wife Nawaz Modi

Raymond Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania on Tuesday refused to comment on fresh charges by his wife Nawaz Modi. The billionaire industrialist's wife has accused him of assaulting her and their minor daughter. "In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," he said in an e-mail response to India Today.

Gautam's response came hours after Nawaz Modi alleged that she was beaten up and punched by the billionaire. "The first incident happened on the 10th of September morning where Gautam beat up, smashed up, kicked, punched his minor daughter Niharika and myself for something which felt like about 15 minutes...unrelentingly," she said in an exclusive conversation with India Today.

She said this was around 5:00 in the morning, after Gautam's birthday party which was on the 9th of September. "Even my two daughters had been present with some friends. He suddenly left the scene of the attack and disappeared. I could only imagine that he's gone to get his guns or weapons," she said.

Nawaz said she dragged her daughter into safety to another room and then went to get towels to support her back. "I have had two hernia surgeries - one was during the time of my pregnancy and the other is because I had an ectopic pregnancy and had a fallopian tube removed, which has resulted in another hernia. He knew that, and still flung me around the room several times. He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other."

When asked what triggered this assault, Nawaz said that Gautam wanted to use her bathroom when she was using it. "Now, he has two other bathrooms which are also touching our bedroom... and three more on the same floor, and a 39-storey tower full of bathrooms. It was just about power and control," she said.

The billionaire industrialist announced separation from his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania on November 13, a day after Diwali. However, Nawaz has now demanded 75 per cent of his estimated $1.4 billion net worth as part of the divorce settlement.