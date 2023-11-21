'Overhang of 15 year-old-image': When Gautam Singhania defended his image of a man who likes parties, flashy cars

Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Ltd, currently embroiled in a messy separation proceeding with his partner of 32 years, Nawaz Modi Singhania, had said earlier that he really is not the way media has made him out to be. He is not a party-animal, as is perceived, but he still loves his cars very much.

In an interview with Business Today’s Global Business Editor, Udayan Mukherjee, a year ago, Singhania opened up about people’s perception of him and the reality. “Everybody loves the good life but you know, I am not what the media makes me out to be. There’s a perception and there’s a reality and I am going to take this head-on. There’s an overhang of a 15-year-old image. You talk about parties and all, and you would be surprised to know that my wife and I do not go to more than 3 parties in a year,” he said, also referring to Nawaz Modi Singhania.

He said that there is a perception and there’s a reality, and that everyone works for a good life. “Everybody loves the good life…we all work for the good life. What’s wrong with that? I have a passion for cars…my personal passion, what’s wrong with that? I don’t flaunt it,” he had said.

When one is part of the public life, the perception is very different from reality, he explained. “When you are in a position like I am in, you know people talk about 101 things because they want to talk…I mean, I hear things everyday, which is news to me. It’s okay…you gotta live with that,” he acknowledged.

Singhania, however, did acknowledge that he has changed over time. “People change with time. When I was 30 years old, I used to go out and party…I used to have a good time. When I was 25, I did it. But nobody really cares whether you have changed or not…I am not really interested in answering anybody. I have to be true to myself. I have to believe in what I am doing. That’s all I am interested in,” he said.

The Raymond chief said that he still has a passion for cars but does not get the time anymore because of his commitment to the business. “I have love and passion for cars since I was 4 years old and I don’t think it is going to go away. I enjoy my cars…anything to do with auto…it is in my blood I guess,” he said.

Gautam Singhania announced his separation with Nawaz Modi Singhania on social media. He said that there has been a lot of “unsubstantiated rumour mongering and gossip” surrounding their lives. “I am parting ways with her while we continue to do what is best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa,” he said in the statement.

