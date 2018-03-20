PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi writes another letter to CBI, says can't join probe due to health condition

Billionaire jeweller and Gitanjali Group chief Mehul Choksi has written a new letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, reiterating that he can't join the probe due to business commitments and poor health condition. Choksi is facing ED and CBI probe in over Rs 13,000 crore banking fraud unearthed at the Punjab National Bank. Both the agencies have asked Mehul Choksi to join the probe immediately.

However, Choksi in new letter to the CBI said that he was 'extremely held up' in business abroad and was working hard to resolves the issues he was facing due to the unnecessary closure of business in India. The CBI and ED as part of ongoing probe in PNB scam have attached Mehul Choksi's multiple assets here in India.

Mehul Choksi in the letter termed the agencies' act as unfair. He said: "Requiring me to join the investigation, though leaving me helpless and information less, by various actions taken by multiple agencies is unfair. The manner in which the allegations have been exaggerated has left me completely defenseless."

Choksi also expressed his apprehension and concern for the safety of his family. He said: "The threat to me and my family continues, and I am still being threatened by individuals with whom I had business relationships. As there has been a complete and sudden closure of my business, my employees, customers, creditors etc have started to show their animosity towards me."

Choksi in the letter rules out the possibility of coming back to India for next six months. He said: "In February, 2018, a cardiac procedure was conducted and medical follow ups' still remain and as the entire procedure could not be completed, I have been advised to not travel for a period of 4 to 6 months."

This is the second time Choksi responded to the CBI's notice. Earlier, the agency had asked him to join the probe on March 7. However, Choksi, in a seven-page letter, said that it was impossible for him to return to India due to the suspension of his passport and ill-health. The CBI refused to accept the excuses and sent fresh summon, asking the billionaire to join the probe immediately.

On the issue of the passport, the agency had directed Choksi to approach the Indian mission in the country where he was residing so that immediate arrangement could be made for his travel to India. However, in the new letter, Mehul Choksi has claimed that till date the Regional Passport Office has not communicated with him and his passport continued to remain suspended.