Power Finance Corp appoints Parminder Chopra as Chairman, MD; first woman to lead the 'Maharatna' NBFC

Power Finance Corporation named Parminder Chopra as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) with effect from August 14. Chopra has become the first woman to lead the country’s largest non-bank financial companies (NBFC).

Parminder Chopra was previously holding the additional charge of CMD with effect from June as was also Director (Finance). In her term as Director (Finance), the finance division saw its highest net profit, highest net worth and lowest NPA levels. This led to Power Finance Corporation earning the highest status of ‘Maharatna’.

She also played a key role in the successful implementation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore liquidity infusion scheme for the power distribution sector, which was rolled out as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Parminder Chopra is a veteran with over 35 years of experience in the power and financial sectors. In Power Finance Corporation, Chopra has headed key finance functions, banking, treasury, asset liability management and stressed asset resolution.

She had previously worked with power sector companies such as NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Financing India’s energy transition goals along with funding the power and infrastructure sectors would be part of her responsibility. PFC has significantly increased funding to clean energy projects including funding of electric vehicles, bio fuels, hybrid renewables, renewable equipment manufacturing under her leadership. The corporation recently signed MoUs with clean energy developers for Rs 2.40 lakh crore to emerge as the principal financier of clean energy projects.

Parminder Chopra holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University and is a qualified Cost and Management Accountant. She also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. She was honoured with the 'Icon of the Year’ award by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India in 2023. She was also conferred with the ‘Finance Leader of the Year’ Award for her outstanding contributions to the finance industry.

