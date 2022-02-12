scorecardresearch
President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Rahul Bajaj

PM Modi said he was pained by the demise of Bajaj. He said Bajaj will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed their grief on the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj and paid their tributes to him.

Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed  away on Saturday in Pune at the age of 83.

In a tweet, President Kovind said Bajaj's death has left a void in the world of industry. "A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector," he said.

Politicians across party lines joined to pay their tributes to the businessman who was also a former MP of Rajya Sabha.

Calling his passing away a big loss to India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud."

RPG Enterprises chief Harsh Goenka called Bajaj the 'spine' of Indian business. 

