President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Rahul Bajaj

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed their grief on the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj and paid their tributes to him.

Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday in Pune at the age of 83.

In a tweet, President Kovind said Bajaj's death has left a void in the world of industry. "A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector," he said.

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022

Modi said he was pained by the demise of Bajaj. He said Bajaj will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry.

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Also Read: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at the age of 83

Politicians across party lines joined to pay their tributes to the businessman who was also a former MP of Rajya Sabha.

Calling his passing away a big loss to India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud."

Rahul Bajaj's passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud.



My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SnWJpYDV85 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2022

RPG Enterprises chief Harsh Goenka called Bajaj the 'spine' of Indian business.

The 'spine' of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Also Read: Bold and fearless: From Nitin Gadkari to Uday Kotak, tributes pour in for Rahul Bajaj

