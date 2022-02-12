scorecardresearch
Bold and fearless: From Nitin Gadkari to Uday Kotak, tributes pour in for Rahul Bajaj

Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra thanked Bajaj for advising him and encouraging him to be bold, while Kotak called him bold and fearless.

Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday. Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday.

Industrialist and former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday. As soon as the news about his death came out, tributes started pouring in for the industrialist from the world of business, politics and beyond.

Banker Uday Kotak called him bold and fearless. He said Bajaj was a rare businessman who spoke truth to power. Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra thanked Bajaj for advising him and encouraging him to be bold.

Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he knew Bajaj personally and his contributions have been instrumental for the industry. NCP chief Sharad Pawar remembered Bajaj for bringing transformation in the society, especially in poor and middle-class people, with two-wheeler technology.

Here are some of the tributes for the businessman on Twitter:

