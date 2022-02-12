Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at the age of 83

Industrialist and former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.

Bajaj was admitted in a hospital since last one month. He had pneumonia and was also suffering with other heart related ailments.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri. Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from the Bajaj Group said.

Bajaj was at the helm of Bajaj Auto for almost five decades. Under his leadership, the turnover of Bajaj Auto went up from Rs 7.2 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. He resigned as the chairman of the company last year and was currently serving as Chairman Emeritus.

He was considered as one of India's most distinguished business leaders, and was respected globally for his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

Bajaj was also a former MP of the Rajya Sabha, former chairman of Indian Airlines and former chairman of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He was also the recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

