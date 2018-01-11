Price Waterhouse gets 2-year ban in Satyam scam: 10 major points from 108-page Sebi order

Nine years after India's then tech major Satyam brought shame to the country, and left the entire global corporate community shocked by manipulating accounts to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, the memory of the India's biggest corporate scandal was refreshed on Wednesday after the market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) barred the network entities of international auditing firm guilty Price Waterhouse from issuing auditing certificates for the next two years, finding a "systemic problem" in the audit processes carried out by the PW entities at the time of Satyam scam.

In addition to ordering the disgorgement of over Rs 13 crore from Price Waterhouse (PwC) and two of its former partners, the capital regulator assured the present order would not affect the firm's audit works taken up during 2017-18 fiscal year. Price Waterhouse, however, seems perturbed and 'disappointed' with the adjudication order.

By passing a stringent order against one of Big Four auditors in the world, Sebi seems to have set a strong message that wrong practices and market abuse would not be tolerated in India, say experts. Sebi says it carried out the investigation into the affairs of SCSL (Satyam Computer Services Limited) to ascertain whether the provisions of the SEBI Act were violated, and it found that certain directors and employees of SCSL connived and collaborated in the overstatement, fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation in the books of account and financial statements of SCSL, whose statutory auditor from April 1, 2000, was Price Waterhouse (PwC).

"There has been no intentional wrong doing by PW firms in the unprecedented management perpetrated fraud at Satyam, nor have we seen any materialevidence to the contrary. We believe that the order is also not in line with the directions of the Bombay High Court order of 2011 and so we areconfident of getting a stay before this order becomes effective," said PwC in a statement, as PTI reported.

10 major points extracted from Sebi order

