Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has announced that Priya Nair will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, starting August 1, 2025. The company’s board has approved her appointment for a five-year tenure.

Nair, currently serving as Business Group President – Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, oversees a €13 billion portfolio across global markets. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down from his role at the end of business on July 31, 2025. Jawa, who became HUL’s MD and CEO in 2023, is stepping down following a mutual agreement with the board, concluding a distinguished 37-year career with Unilever that included leadership roles in China and the Philippines.

A seasoned Unilever executive with nearly 30 years of experience, Nair has held several prominent positions at HUL, including Executive Director for Home Care as well as Beauty & Personal Care, where she spearheaded the growth of flagship brands like Dove, Rin, and Comfort. She also served as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing, driving digital and brand transformation strategies worldwide.

Nair holds a commerce degree from Sydenham College and an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. She has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School.

In an exchange filing, HUL highlighted Nair’s achievements as Global CMO, noting that she has crafted social-first marketing approaches, expanded influencer-driven innovation, and launched global campaigns aimed at repositioning Unilever’s beauty brands to appeal to younger, digitally savvy consumers.

Shares of HUL closed at Rs 2,407.00, down by 0.68 %. The stock has gained 3.66% year-to-date.