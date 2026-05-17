Prudential to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life from Bharti Enterprises

India’s insurance sector is set for a major consolidation move, with Bharti Enterprises announcing that UK-based Prudential plc will acquire a controlling stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited.

Under the agreement, Prudential plc will acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and other selling shareholders, strengthening the British insurer’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets.

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Announcing the transaction, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, “We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory. Prudential’s experience and global scale, combined with Bharti’s strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India’s life insurance sector. This partnership opens new opportunities for Bharti Life’s employees and further reinforces the strategic relationship between India and the United Kingdom.”

The transaction comes at a time when India’s life insurance sector is witnessing rapid expansion, aided by rising digital adoption, greater awareness around financial protection and increasing demand for insurance products. The release noted that the market continues to offer strong structural growth opportunities due to favourable demographics and relatively low insurance penetration levels, leaving significant unmet demand.

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Bharti Life, part of the Bharti Enterprises ecosystem, said the investment will help drive its next phase of growth by expanding product offerings and strengthening distribution capabilities.

The company currently operates through a diversified multi-channel distribution model that includes proprietary distribution, direct distribution, bancassurance, brokers, corporate agents and group business. It also offers a broad portfolio of life insurance products focused on protection and long-term savings solutions.

Commenting on the development, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE, said, “Our private equity funds are pleased to have made a meaningful investment in Bharti Life Insurance and we have been encouraged by the company's market-leading growth and strong momentum. Today's transaction reflects both its current performance and long-term potential. We are also delighted to welcome Prudential PLC’s controlling investment in Bharti Life Insurance and look forward to continuing the distribution of the company's products through our network.”

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The companies said Bharti Life’s domestic market presence, coupled with Prudential’s global insurance expertise, is expected to improve access to life and health protection solutions across India. The partnership will also leverage the combined operational strengths and brand value of both firms to deepen market reach.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other customary conditions.