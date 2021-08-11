PwC unveils its New Equation strategy for India, to create over 10,000 jobs in 5 years

British accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers India (PwC India) unveiled its new business strategy, 'The New Equation' in an effort to serve its clients with trust-building and to deliver sustained business outcomes to stakeholders.

“With our new strategy, we will relentlessly focus on helping our clients, people and all stakeholders create the virtuous cycle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes necessary to succeed in this changed world,” PwC India chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said. Krishan added that India has strong fundamentals, particularly its demographics and an ecosystem that enables innovation. He further highlighted that PwC’s new strategy will aid India’s economic development, utilise the potential of the domestic market and create more opportunities.

PwC’s new approach is aimed at meeting rising expectations of transparency and stakeholder engagement. This combines expertise across disciplines including cyber security, data privacy, ESG and artificial intelligence (AI).

PwC’s Krishan noted that the firm plans to couple technology with its expertise in areas like strategy, risk, deals, tax strategy and management consulting to create sustained value for clients.

The British accounting major seeks to create over 10,000 additional jobs in 5 years with an investment of up to Rs 1,600 crore. A large proportion of these jobs will be in digital, cloud, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies, according to a PwC India release. PwC will also increase campus placements by 5 times and will spend at least 1 per cent of its revenues to upskill people and partners in India. The firm will also enhance its focus on the up and coming unicorns and start ups in India and will set up a research institute for helping clients identify emerging trends across sectors.