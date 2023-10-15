Q2 results 2023 this week: HDFC Bank, YES Bank, HUL, Wipro, Paytm, Jio Financial Services, ITC, and more

Traders and investors brace for a busy week ahead as banks and other corporate firms are all set to report their earnings for the second quarter (July-September) from October 16-21.

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bandhan Bank are among the major banks that will report their Q2 earnings this week. Auto manufacturer CEAT and online travel ticketing service provider Yatra are among the companies that will share their results for the second quarter.

The earnings season kickstarted last week with IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies reporting their earnings. According to experts, the result season made a weak start with the IT sector’s subdued revenue guidance coupled with a rise in crude oil prices.

From the newly listed Reliance Industries’ Jio Financial Services to Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm, here are the companies that will announce their Q2 earnings this week

List of companies that will report Q2 earnings from October 16-21 2023:

October 16: Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Yatra Online, Karur Vyasya Bank, CEAT, Cyient DLM Limited, Federal Bank, Grasim Industries, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and ICICI Securities

October 17: Tata Metaliks, Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Can Fin Homes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, IIFL Securities, Happiest Minds Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, TCI Express, and Syngene International

October 18: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, LTIMindtree, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, Heritage Foods, Astral, ICICI Lombard, UTI AMC, IIFL Finance, Polycab India, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises

October 19: Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Coforge, Equitas Bank, Havells, Metro Brands, PVR Inox, Nestle India, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, Voltas, Ultratech Cement, Mphasis, Tanla Platforms, Jindal Stainless, United Breweries and Updater Services

October 20: Paytm, JSW Steel, L&T Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Poonawalla Fincorp, Atul, Kajaria Cements, Tejas Networks, Century Textiles, Elecon Engineering, KFin Technologies, CSB Bank, Icra, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Just Dial, Laurus Labs, Lloyds Engineering Works, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles Industries, and Kajaria Ceramics

October 21: YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, Anant Raj, Dodla Dairy, Cantail Retail, Rossari Biotech, and Sanghi Industries.

