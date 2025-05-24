Radico Khaitan launches TRIKĀL and Morpheus whiskies, eyes luxury and super-premium push

Radico Khaitan is raising the bar in India’s premium spirits segment with the launch of two distinctive whiskies,TRIKĀL Indian Single Malt and Morpheus Super Premium Whisky, as part of its strategic expansion into both the luxury and super-premium categories.

Following the global success of Rampur Indian Single Malt, the company has introduced TRIKĀL, a homegrown single malt crafted at the historic Rampur Distillery. Priced between ₹3,500 and ₹4,500, TRIKĀL is being launched across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra, with a national and international rollout on the horizon.

“TRIKĀL is not merely a whisky, it is a temporal voyage,” the company said, calling it “a convergence of heritage and horizon... a whisky crafted not just for the moment, but for every moment that ever was, or ever will be.”

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan described TRIKĀL as a milestone in Radico’s premiumisation journey. “The Indian Single Malt segment has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past decade... The launch of TRIKĀL marks yet another milestone in Radico Khaitan’s journey to elevate Indian spirits on the world stage and reflects our long-term vision of investing in innovation-led, homegrown luxury.”

Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha added, “TRIKĀL is a result of passion and precision... Every element, right from the selection of barley to the rare combination of casks used for maturation... We have blended tradition and technique to create an indulgent experience that connects with the deeper essence of time itself.”

Simultaneously, the company has launched Morpheus Super Premium Whisky, a bold, full-bodied blend priced between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500, targeting India’s fast-growing super-premium whisky drinkers. Positioned as a spirit for dreamers and late-night strivers, it builds on the legacy of Morpheus Brandy, Radico’s iconic label with 60% market share in India’s super-premium brandy segment.

“With Morpheus Whisky, we are proud to extend this powerful legacy into the super-premium whisky segment,” said Abhishek Khaitan. “This launch represents not just a strategic milestone for Radico Khaitan, but also a toast to the next generation of achievers who redefine success on their own terms.”

Amar Sinha emphasised the brand’s disruptive ambition. “With this launch, Radico Khaitan is staking its claim in one of the fastest-growing super-premium whisky segments... We are not here to blend in. We aspire to dominate.”

While TRIKĀL appeals to refined palates seeking layered, time-inspired malts, Morpheus targets younger consumers celebrating ambition and self-made success, marking a dual-pronged push by Radico Khaitan to assert itself across the premium spectrum of India’s evolving alcobev market.