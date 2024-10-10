Ratan Tata demise: ‘His loss will be felt around the world for years to come,’ says Bill Gates

Ratan Tata death: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates mourned the passing of national icon and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. Tata, 86, passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Gates said that his absence will be felt around the world for years to come.

“Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India – and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity. Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations,” said Gates.

Gates met Tata, along with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, during his visit to India in 2023. Gates and Tata had discussed their philanthropic initiatives and their work in the fields of health, diagnostics and nutrition. Gates had gifted the duo copies of his books ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’ and ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’.

Moreover, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Tata Trusts, in 2019, partnered to set up India Agritech Incubation Network (IAIN) and launch the ‘Social Alpha Quest for Agritech Innovations’. IAIN was envisioned as a network of incubators across India to promote innovations for smallholder farmers.

In 2018 too the Tata Trusts committed a grant of $1,000,000 to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “to jumpstart good data-driven governance through the DISHA Dashboard” which brought together granular and dynamic data from 41 flagship government schemes to one place.

RATAN TATA DEMISE

Since the news of the visionary industrialist’s demise broke, there has been an outpouring of condolences, not only from India but from across the globe. India Inc mourned the loss of one of its greatest. “To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. Mukesh Ambani called it a personal loss, and Gautam Adani said “legends like him never fade away.”