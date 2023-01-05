RBI says fresh KYC process can be done by visiting bank branch, or remotely via V-CIP; check details

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said fresh KYC process can be done by visiting bank branch or remotely through Video Based Customer Identification Process.

As per the present guidelines, if there is no change in KYC information, a self-declaration to that effect from the individual customer is sufficient to complete the re-KYC process, the RBI said in a release. The banks have been advised to provide facility of such self-declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels such as registered email id, registered mobile number, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking / internet banking, mobile application), letter, etc., without need for a visit to bank branch.

Further, if there is only a change in address, customers can furnish revised / updated address through any of these channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months, the central bank said. This comes as a major relief to customers as they will not have to visit bank branches for re-KYC process.

The banking regulator has further said that since banks are mandated to keep their records up-to-date and relevant by undertaking periodic reviews and updations, a fresh KYC process may have to be undertaken in certain cases including where the KYC documents available in bank records do not conform to present list of the Officially Valid Documents or where the validity of the KYC document submitted earlier may have expired.

In such cases, the banks are required to provide an acknowledgement of the receipt of the KYC documents / self-declaration submitted by the customer.

The Officially Valid Documents are passport, driving license, proof of possession of Aadhaar number, the Voter's Identity Card, job card issued by NREGA and letter issued by the National Population Register.

Fresh KYC process can also be done by visiting a bank branch, or remotely through a Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) (wherever the same has been enabled by the banks).

The V-CIP infrastructure / application should be capable of preventing connection from IP addresses outside India or from spoofed IP addresses.

The video recordings should contain the live GPS co-ordinates (geo-tagging) of the customer undertaking the V-CIP and date-time stamp. The quality of the live video in the V-CIP should be adequate to allow identification of the customer beyond doubt.