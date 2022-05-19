Reaffirms Tata Group's position: Firm after SC order on Cyrus Mistry review plea

Tata Sons stated on Thursday that the firm "welcomes with humility" the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss Shapoorji Pallonji group's petition seeking review of the apex court's March 2021 judgment upholding Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

"We welcome today's order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with humility. It reaffirms, once again, Tata Group's position which was upheld by a unanimous judgment last year," wrote Tata Sons in a statement issued after the verdict was pronounced.

"Tata Sons reiterates its commitment to work towards nation building, and maintaining standards of governance and ethical conduct that have guided Tata Group in all its businesses over the years," it added.

Ratan Tata, in a tweet, also expressed his gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision. "We would like to express our grateful appreciation of the judgement passed and upheld by the Supreme Court today," wrote Tata.

He added that the decision reinforced the value system and the ethics of India's judiciary. "It reinforces the value system and the ethics of our judiciary," he added.

We would like to express our grateful appreciation of the judgement passed and upheld by the Supreme Court today.



It reinforces the value system and the ethics of our judiciary. — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 19, 2022

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, did order the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who was representing the Tata group, said the apex court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.

The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of $100-billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking the separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Tata vs Mistry case: SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review plea