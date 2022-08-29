Reliance AGM 2022: Jio to offer 5G services by Diwali 2022

Reliance Jio 5G network will be launched across multiple key cities in the country by this Diwali, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said. He added Reliance Jio will offer 5G services in every town in India. Ambani was addressing the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The RIL head said, “For pan-India 5G network, we’ve committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment, Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India.”

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani stated that Jio 5G will offer ultra-high fiber like speed over the air without wires. Ambani said, “Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet.”

He also explained that Reliance Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G– Stand-Alone 5G– which is not dependent on Jio’s existing 4G network. He further talked about a pan-India fibre-optic network, that is over 11 lakh kilometres long in length, and is good enough to go around planet Earth 27 times.

Ambani said, “Reliance Jio’s high-quality, redundant and always-available fibre-optic network is [the] backbone of data traffic from India’s every corner. Jio’s pan-India fibre-optic network is over 11 lakh km in length– enough to go around planet Earth 27 times.”

He also said that Jio has a whopping 421 million mobile broadband subscribers on the 4G network who consume 20 GB data every month on an average.

Mukesh Ambani further underscored, “Jio4G, JioFiber, and now Jio5G, are uniquely positioned for best quality, high value digital connectivity solutions. India can lead the world with digital solutions that solve humanity’s biggest problems in Sustainable Development.”

Also read: Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces new giga-factory for power electronics

Also read: RIL AGM: Reliance Jio to partner with Qualcomm to provide made-in-India 5G network