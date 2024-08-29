Reliance AGM 2024: ‘RIL added over 1.7 lakh new jobs last year, strength now 6.5 lakh,’ says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2024: Reliance Industries, apart from being voted the best employer by several external agencies, also added a significant number of jobs in the past year, making it one of the largest employers in the country, as per Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Ambani was speaking at Reliance Industries’ 47th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

“Reliance continues to be ranked as India’s best employer by several external agencies. I am happy to state that Reliance continues to be amongst the largest employers in India. We added over 1.7 lakh new jobs last year. If we include both traditional and newer engagement models of employment, our headcount is nearly 6.5 lakh today,” said Mukesh Ambani.

He said that of all the things the conglomerate has achieved so far, this would always hold a “special place” in his heart.

The conglomerate invested over Rs 5.28 lakh crore in the last three years, he said, adding that Reliance is the “single largest contributor to the national exchequer” with contribution of Rs 1,86,440 crore through various taxes and duties in FY2023-24. Its CSR spending also increased 25 per cent to Rs 1,592 crore in the annual CSR spending, adding up to Rs 4,000 crore CSR spending in three years.

Ambani said during his speech that Reliance has become a success story because they have “grown with a purpose”. “We are not in the business of pursuing short-term profit and hoarding wealth. We are in the business of creating wealth for India and enhancing the quality of life of every Indian, every single day,” he said.

Reliance is on a mission to provide energy security, make the world cleaner and greener for the future generations, he said.

“Our future is far brighter than our past. For example, Reliance took over two decades to be amongst the Top 500 companies globally. The following two decades saw us joining the league of the world’s Top-50 most valuable companies,” he highlighted.