Reliance Brands to acquire 40% stake in Plastic Legno SPA's India toy manufacturing biz

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a joint venture arrangement with Plastic Legno SPA to strengthen the toy manufacturing ecosystem in India. Through this agreement, RBL will acquire a 40 per cent stake in Plastic Legno SPA's toy manufacturing business in India.

RBL, in an official statement, explained that this investment serves a dual purpose of bringing in vertical integration for RBL's toy business and helping diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India.

Plastic Legno SPA is owned by the Sunino group that boasts more than 25 years of toy production experience in Europe. The group started its India business in 2009 out of a need to develop a strong production hub that would cater to global markets, but more importantly to the fast evolving and growing Indian market.

"We are very privileged to have RBL as a partner in this Joint Venture. We are confident that Plastic Legno's experience in Toys production and Hamley's commercial outreach, will complement one another to enable the JV Company to achieve greater heights and successes," said Paolo Sunino, Co-owner, Sunino Group.

"We have important development plans to implement, always in the spirit of creating a cultural background in this specific sector in India. We are ready for the challenges of the future, but when there is a group like RBL alongside, we are sure that together we can do a great development," Sunino added.

Reliance Brands already has a strong presence in the Indian toy industry with its portfolio of Hamleys, the British toy retailer and homegrown toy brand - Rowan.

"Keeping with our honourable Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar India, this collaboration with Plastic Legno's deep experience in world-class toy manufacturing coupled with our strong footing in the global toy retail industry would open new doors and unparalleled opportunities for toys manufactured in India," said the spokesperson of Reliance Brands.

"It is imperative for RBL to build design to shelf capability for a strategic advantage over the competition and to be an accelerator in building a robust toy manufacturing ecosystem in India not only for domestic consumption but also for global markets," the statement added.

Also read: Reliance launches new JioFi recharge plans with up to 50GB data: Check out the plans