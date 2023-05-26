Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani joins advisory committee of global climate change panel COP28 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been appointed as the member of Advisory Committee to the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), news agency IANS reported.



Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries joined the likes of other important global leaders on the COP28 Advisory Council such as Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Olafur Grimsson, Chairman of Arctic Circle (Former President of Iceland), Laurent Fabius, President of COP21 / Paris Agreement, Former Prime Minister of France, Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bob Dudley, Chair of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), former CEO of BP.



Besides Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, Ambani is the only Indian who has been appointed on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.



The COP28 UAE Advisory Committee brings together climate experts from six continents. The 31 members of the Committee, who represent policy, industry, energy, finance, civil society, youth, and humanitarian and 65 percent of whom are from the Global South, will provide guidance and counsel to the COP Presidency in the run-up to COP28 and beyond.



In January 2023, the UNFCCC Secretariat announced Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as the COP 28 President-Designate.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been chosen to host the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) from November 30 to December 12, 2023. It will take place at Dubai Expo City.

