Reliance Jio FY18 net profit stands at Rs 720 crore, Q4 gains rise to Rs 510 crore

Reliance Jio posted a positive net income in its first year of commercial operations, with net profit of Rs 722.96 crore in the financial year 2017-18. The telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries saw its net profit for the March quarter marginally increase 1.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 510.44 crore from Rs 504.38 crore in the preceding quarter.

The EBITDA during Q4FY18 for Jio sequentially increase 2.5 per cent to Rs 2,694 crore from Rs 2,628 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The company posted EBITDA margin at 37.8 per cent. The revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rs 7,128 crore. The telecom operator posted the same at Rs 6,879.42 crore for the quarter before.

Jio reported a subscriber base of 186.6 million as on March 31, 2018, and net addition of 26.5 million during the quarter under review. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the company at the end of March quarter stood at Rs 137.1 per subscriber every month. The telco reported total wireless data traffic of 506 crore GB during the March quarter, whereas the total voice traffic registered was 37,218 crore minutes. The average data consumed per user every month was seen to be 9.7 GB per month, as per a statement by the company.

"The strong financial results of Jio in a competitive market environment demonstrate the robustness of the Jio business model and ability to offer the most value to our customers and partners. Jio has demonstrated that it can scale and sustain its strong financial performance," said Mukesh Ambani, RIL Chairman and Managing Director.