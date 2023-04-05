Reliance Retail launches e-commerce beauty platform Tira, opens flagship store in Mumbai

Reliance Retail Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced the launch of omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira with an aim to offer seamless and personalised shopping experience to beauty enthusiasts across the country.

Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, Reliance Retail announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

"With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India," Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (holding company of Reliance Retail Limited), said.

Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty, the company said in an official statement. It further added that the launch is in line with Reliance Retail’s overall vision of bringing high quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats.

Tira's online platform showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature for consumers to try from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, the Tira store will have latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customised looks and a skin analyser that will personalise and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs.

Moreover, Tira store will also have a dedicated gifting station to personalise purchases.

According to the company, Tira stores will be beauty destinations with a focus on curated services and the best-in-class consumer experience provided by highly trained Tira beauty advisors.

