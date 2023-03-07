Reliance Retail to launch beauty app Tira; offline stores in April

Reliance Retail is all set to launch its e-commerce beauty platform Tira, as well as open its offline stores soon. The first offline Tira store would open in Mumbai in April, and its presence would be expanded across the country – both in a ‘shop-in-shop’ and standalone formats, a top official said on Monday.

Tira will offer makeup, skincare, hair care, bathing, fragrances, men’s beauty and luxury sections. Currently the platform is open to all Reliance employees, but will open for the general public soon.

The development was confirmed by Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V on the sidelines of an event organised by industry chamber FICCI. "It will come up in the month of April in Mumbai," said the official when asked about the offline expansion of Tira.

Without mentioning the exact number of stores, Subramaniam V said that Reliance Retail has a sufficient number of stores to take the platform pan-India. "Tira would be the premium and for non-premium (brand), we still have to decide,” he said.

According to a PTI report, Tira stores would offer several tech interventions such as virtual try-ons and customised recommendations.

The luxury products would be retailed under a specialised category called Tira Red.

Subramaniam V said that Reliance Retail is one of the largest players when it comes to beauty and were already present in personal care, hair care and the largest customer for Lakme. “Now, we are bringing a kind of special channel for beauty," he said.

Reliance Retail, last year, bought a controlling stake in makeup and personal care brand Insight Cosmetics.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Reliance will invest in 10GW solar energy in Andhra Pradesh, says Mukesh Ambani at Global Investors Summit