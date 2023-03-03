Reliance will invest in 10GW solar energy in Andhra Pradesh, says Mukesh Ambani at Global Investors Summit

Reliance will invest in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in Andhra Pradesh, RIL chairman, and MD Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday. Speaking at Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, Ambani said Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.

"It is here that our Oil and Gas exploration team found gas in 2002. We have invested over 1,50,000 crores in our KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting the gas pipeline," he said, adding that today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of India’s gas production.

"This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story…And how deeply Reliance is invested in the Andhra story," the billionaire said.

Ambani talked about Jio and said its 4G network covers 98 per cent of Andhra Pradesh's population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state. The rollout of Jio's True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including your state of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The RIL chief said Reliance Retail has catalysed a retail revolution in Andhra Pradesh. "It has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age."

Through its presence, he said, Reliance Retail has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh. "But the best is yet to come," he said, adding that his retail firm will source significantly more agri and agro-based products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh

for sale all over India.

While concluding his speech, Ambani announced RIL's investment in solar energy. "This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

