Reliance-Rolls-Royce AMCA Engine deal: What the proposed aerospace gas turbine complex will do

The proposed complex is intended to create an integrated capability for advanced aero-engine technology in India. Reliance and Rolls-Royce said the facility would bring together their respective technology and industrial strengths for the potential joint development of the AMCA engine.

The companies said the complex would build capabilities covering the entire lifecycle of an aero-engine — from design and development to manufacturing, testing and production, followed by through-life support.

This means the proposed facility is not being positioned simply as a manufacturing unit. The companies envisage it as a broader centre for propulsion capabilities, with activities spanning engineering, production and support.

What will Reliance bring?

Reliance said its contribution would include its technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities. Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries, said the partnership is aimed at creating a domestic ecosystem around advanced aero-engine technology.

Advertisement

“India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies. Our intent with Rolls-Royce is to combine their world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities to build an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India,” Ambani said.

He said the companies aim to build an enduring national capability that can make India self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive in advanced propulsion technologies.

What will Rolls-Royce contribute?

Rolls-Royce will bring its expertise in advanced engineering and aircraft engines to the proposed partnership. Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc, said the collaboration would combine the company’s engineering heritage and engine capabilities with Reliance’s industrial presence in India.

“I welcome the opportunity to join forces with Reliance Industries, bringing together our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise with their homegrown leadership in Indian industry,” Erginbilgiç said.

Advertisement

He described the proposed collaboration, alongside Rolls-Royce’s existing partnerships and capabilities in India, as a major milestone towards building a robust and self-reliant aerospace ecosystem.

Beyond the AMCA engine

The proposed complex could have applications beyond the immediate AMCA programme. Reliance and Rolls-Royce said the partnership would also unlock opportunities to explore wider collaborations across defence, civil aerospace, and new power and propulsion systems.

The initiative also aligns with the companies’ stated support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the development of indigenous advanced propulsion capabilities.

Importantly, the announcement describes the arrangement as a “strategic intent”. The companies have said they will explore the formation of the Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex and the proposed joint development of the AMCA engine. The release does not specify the project’s investment size, construction timeline or production capacity.