Retail inflation rises to 5.59% in December, highest in 6 months

India's retail inflation in the month of December rose to 5.59%, towards the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's target range, mainly on higher telecommunications charges, along with a comparatively low base one year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Wednesday.

The CPI-based inflation was at 4.91% in November and 4.59% cent in December 2020.

Food inflation has also increased to 4.05% in December from 1.87% in November. Fuel and light inflation moderated to 10.95% year-on-year. It had risen to 13.35% in November 2021 from 14.35% in October. Inflation in the food and beverages basked stood at 4.47%, up from 1.87% in November.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

The RBI left its repo rate unchanged at 4.0% for a ninth consecutive policy meeting last month, sticking to its focus on economic growth as India still faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.