RIL's JioMart rolls out WhatApp-based online portal amid lockdown; here's how to order

Four days after mega-deal with social media giant Facebook, Reliance Industries' JioMart Platforms has started testing its WhatsApp-based online shopping portal. The service so far is available in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan. Despite all supply-related constraints, JioMart, along with its new partner WhatsApp, could spread the pilot run of the project to different states.

How to book grocery on JioMart

Add JioMart's WhatsApp number on your phone - 88500 08000

Following this, JioMart will provide a link to place the order; the link will be available for 30 minutes only

Once you choose items, JioMart will send a link of the location -- address and location on Google Maps -- of a nearby store along with the invoice

Once the order is ready, the customer will get an SMS from the store concerned, and will have to pay at the store and collect items from there only.

For now, customers can only book various household food products at discounted prices. Also, the company does not accept online payment, but the service could be made available soon. "You will receive an SMS once Kirana Partner is ready with your order. You can pay at Kirana and pick your order," says the message shared by JioMart. Customers also can't modify or cancel orders. "Orders placed on JioMart WhatsApp service cannot be changed, cancelled or modified. However, you can contact your JioMart Kirana for any modification in order before billing," says JioMart.

Facebook bought 9.99 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited. Facebook has said it will focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance Jio's e-commerce venture JioMart and help people connect with small businesses. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the RIL-Facebook deal would be a milestone for the government's 'Digital India' initiative.

Jio Platform was created as a subsidiary of RIL in October last year to bring together all digital and mobility businesses under one roof. The new entity has become the parent of Reliance Jio Infocomm and applications like MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and JioSaavn, besides content-generation ventures. The setting up of online portal takes Mukesh Ambani closer to take on India's two biggest e-commerce giants - Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon India.

