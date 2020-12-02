Rolls-Royce, Infosys announce strategic partnership for aerospace engineering

Rolls Royce and Indian IT major Infosys on Wednesday signed a strategic partnership for aerospace engineering. As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys. Whereas, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said "Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent".

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges".

Infosys, on BSE exchange filing, said that it has established an industry-leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries. It added that the engineering centre for civil aerospace will strengthen its existing capabilities in Turbomachinery and Propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore, Baden, and Karlovac.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. In 2019, the company invested 1.46 billion pounds on research and development.

