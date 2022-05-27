Ruchi Soya FY22: Total income sees growth of 48.23%; board announces dividend 

Edible oil maker Ruchi Soya has reported robust FY22 results as the company’s total income grew to Rs 242.84 crore in fiscal ended March 31, 2022. This is a 48.23 per cent growth compared to Rs 163.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Ruchi Soya’s board of directors also announced a maiden dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per equity share for FY2022 on account of robust financial performance for second consecutive year after implementing the resolution plan approved by NCLT, as per the company filing.

The company’s EBITDA reached Rs 156.59 crore and the PBT stood at Rs 107.43 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022. PAT reached Rs 80,630 crore on account of increase in input costs.

However, the company’s net profit fell to Rs 234.43 crore in the March quarter (Q4) compared to Rs 314.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ruchi Soya’s branded business, including brands sold under royalty arrangements, reported sales worth Rs 186.63 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022. This implies a 78.23 per cent of the total sale of Ruchi Soya products in the period. The company also reported exports worth Rs 304.40 crore during the period.

Its other segments, like food products, the firm logged a 209 per cent increase in sales in the current fiscal versus the last fiscal. EBITDA of the segment went up 10.23 per cent in FY22 from 7.60 per cent in FY21. This was attributed to the increase in sales of food and nutraceuticals products.

The stock rose over 4 per cent on BSE at despite reporting a fall in Q4 net profit.