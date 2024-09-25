SaaS platform Pepsales raises $1.1 million to revolutionise B2B sales with AI-powered personalised demos

Pepsales, an AI-powered SaaS platform for sales teams, has announced that it has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Chiratae Ventures with participation from several angel investors.

Founded in 2023 by Ajay Singh and Abhinandan Sahgal, Pepsales harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help B2B SaaS companies create personalized product demos that resonate with potential buyers. The platform addresses a major challenge in the sales process, where 80% of demos fail to engage buyers due to their generic, one-size-fits-all nature.

The startup plans to use the funds to scale operations aggressively and tap into the vast global enterprise software market. A portion of the capital will also be allocated toward building an enterprise-grade AI SaaS platform and assembling a top-tier team of experts in product, technology, and AI. Pepsales will further strengthen its sales and marketing functions to drive adoption among B2B tech companies in key markets such as the United States and India. Currently, the company is working closely with leading SaaS clients in these regions to gather feedback and refine its product.

Explaining the platform's functionality, Co-founder and CTO Abhinandan Sahgal said, “If you show a demo to Nike that’s tailored specifically for Nike and not for Mercedes, you can increase your chances of success by 50%. With Pepsales, you can achieve that in just three clicks. Our proprietary AI and ML technology automates the creation of personalized demos, saving sales teams countless hours.”

Pepsales’ unique technology analyzes customer and product data to determine what buyers want and which features to showcase, creating live demos with personalized information. This automated approach replicates the expertise of seasoned sales engineers, while also saving significant time and resources.

Pepsales is targeting the global enterprise application software market, where annual sales and marketing expenditures are estimated to exceed $190 billion.



