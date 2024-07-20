Sanjeev Krishan re-appointed as chairman of PwC in India for second term

PwC India announced on Friday that Sanjeev Krishan has been re-elected as chairperson for a second term. Krishan, 53, will begin his four-year term on April 1, 2025. He will continue to represent PwC both externally and internally and will remain a member of the PwC Global Strategy Council.

Krishan began his first term as chairperson on January 1, 2021. He joined PwC in 1991 as an articled trainee and became a partner in 2006, leading the firm's Deals, Transactions, and Private Equity business.

He also spent some time with PwC Sweden through an international exchange program, working with various private equity funds and corporate clients on cross-border deals.

"His re-election is a testament to his remarkable contributions towards building a future-ready firm, greater prominence in the domestic market and an expanded footprint within the PwC Network. His forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology is helping drive innovation and efficiency across the firm," said Dinesh Arora, chair - Partnership Oversight Committee, PwC in India.

Calling his re-election "humbling", Krishan said that PwC would "continue to ensure that we have the right capabilities to help our clients effectively leverage these possibilities and capitalise on growth opportunities that lie ahead".

"As we navigate the years ahead, macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical realignments throw open numerous challenges and possibilities for us," he added. "The Indian economy, with its robust growth potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape."

Krishan is a member of FICCI’s National Committee on Stressed Assets, the CII Corporate Governance Council, and the CII Economic Affairs Council. He also serves on the SEBI Primary Market Advisory Committee.