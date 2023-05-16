SAP, Microsoft come together for joint generative AI offering to address talent gap

The integrations will enable new experiences designed to improve how organisations attract, retain and skill their people

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town, which will have deep impact on consumers and businesses. To help businesses solve business-critical problems amid talent gap, the German software company SAP has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft at the annual SAP Sapphire Conference in Orlando, USA. The collaboration will integrate SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Viva Learning, as well as Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to access powerful language models that analyse and generate natural language. The integrations will enable new experiences designed to improve how organisations attract, retain and skill their people.

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said: “SAP has long embedded AI into our solutions, and we’re very excited about the opportunities generative AI unfolds for our industry and our customers. Today’s announcement is one example of how we are bringing the power of generative AI to business, building on 50 years of trusted innovation for companies worldwide."

“We have an incredible opportunity to deliver next-generation AI that will unlock productivity growth for every individual, organisation and industry, including the human resources function,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re building on our long-standing cloud partnership with SAP and bringing together the power of Microsoft 365 Copilot with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform how organizations attract and develop their most important resource – their people.”

Microsoft and SAP will collaborate to enable SAP customers to benefit from the power of generative AI to attract the most qualified candidates for key roles and generate personalised insights to keep them engaged once on board.

For recruiting, SAP will leverage the Azure OpenAI Service API and data from SAP SuccessFactors solutions to create compelling and highly targeted job descriptions. Through an integration between the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution and Microsoft 365, people leaders will be able to fine-tune job descriptions using Copilot in Microsoft Word with additional content and checks to detect bias. The final job descriptions will then be published in SAP SuccessFactors solutions to complete the workflow, without people leaders having to leave their normal flow of work.

SAP will also leverage the Azure OpenAI Service API to offer prompts to interviewers within Microsoft Teams with suggested questions based on a candidate’s resume, the job description and similar jobs.

Learning will be another key focus area of this collaboration. The integration between SAP SuccessFactors solutions and Microsoft Viva Learning will enable employees to use Copilot in Viva Learning to conduct natural language queries to create personalised learning recommendations based on data and learning courses in SAP SuccessFactors solutions that align with the employee’s career and development goals.

As learning is completed, the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio will update automatically, providing companies an up-to-date view of the skills landscape in their organization. This enhancement builds on an already robust integration with content, assignment, permissions and SSO sync, available now, and an automated admin setup.

Also Read: Prices set to rise on ONDC as platform reduces incentives to seller-side apps

Also Read: Layoffs at Amazon India: Employees in web services, HR teams handed pink slips

Watch: Zero Shadow Day in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune. Check viral pics, videos of rare phenomenon