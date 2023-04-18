SBI board approves fund raise of up to $2 bn for FY24 via long-term debt

Public lender State Bank of India board on Tuesday approved fund raise of up to $2 bilion for FY24 through bonds.

SBI will raise up to $2 billion through foreign currency bonds in FY24 in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18 th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24"," said SBI in an exchange filing.

On Tuesday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.2% higher at Rs 545.25.

Last month, SBI raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier 1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25%.