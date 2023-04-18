scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
SBI board approves fund raise of up to $2 bn for FY24 via long-term debt

Feedback

SBI board approves fund raise of up to $2 bn for FY24 via long-term debt

SBI will raise up to $2 bn through foreign currency bonds in FY24 in single or multiple tranches

On Tuesday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.2% higher at Rs 545.25 On Tuesday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.2% higher at Rs 545.25

Public lender State Bank of India board on Tuesday approved fund raise of up to $2 bilion for FY24 through bonds.

SBI will raise up to $2 billion through foreign currency bonds in FY24 in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18 th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24"," said SBI in an exchange filing.

On Tuesday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.2% higher at Rs 545.25.

Last month, SBI raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier 1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25%.

Published on: Apr 18, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
State Bank of India
State Bank of India