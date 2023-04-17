SBI Cards appoints HSBC's Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday appointed long-time HSBC Group executive Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer with effect from April 21, 2023.

"Shantanu comes with around three decades of experience in Risk Management, Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management in India, and APAC. He is currently associated with the HSBC Group since 2001. He joined the bank as a branch manager and grew consistently to take charge of his current role as Head - Operational and

Resilience Risk in October 2020, responsible for steering IT Risk, Cyber Security, Data, Third Party Risk, Business Continuity, Transaction Processing, etc.

"As the Head of Operational Risk, he steers risk management across Regulatory Compliance, Legal, Money Laundering, Sanctions, Bribery & Corruption, Fraud, Accounting, Tax, People, Employment Practices and Model etc. He has successfully delivered the risk-related Transformation Programs and has played a key role in influencing and helping embed risk culture change across the enterprise. Additionally, he also oversees the operational and resilience risk for all the HSBC subsidiaries in India," said SBI Cards in a statement.

On Monday, SBI Cards scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 762.